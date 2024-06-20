Urchek to be inducted into NEOBCA Hall of Fame

Jun. 20—If there was anything Steve Urchek loved more than baseball, it would have to be the people he met through the game.

If there was anything better than the pitching arm that earned him a Division I scholarship to play at Kent State, it would be his ability to connect with anyone and everyone he met.

Urchek, who died in 2021, will be inducted into the Northeast District Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame during a ceremony at Canal Park in Akron next Wednesday.

Better known as "Urch" by those that knew him best, he was a 1986 Maplewood graduate. Urchek went on to become a social studies teacher at Pymatuning Valley High School and guided the Lakers baseball team for more than 20 years.

Those who played for his teams realized what baseball meant to him and the opportunity he had to help others through it.

"He devoted his whole life to it," Justin Drapp said.

Drapp played for Urchek from 2001-2004, and is one of several former players that have gone on to become teachers and coaches.

Urchek didn't become his coach until high school, but the bond started sooner.

"He saw me pitching in a Little League game," Drapp said. "Then my sister had him as a teacher her senior year and he would always ask her about me."

Little League parks were a pretty typical place to find Urchek. He built a barn at his home specifically for pitching and hitting practice, but you could find him just about anywhere the game was being played.

"Baseball meant everything to him," his wife, Sharla Urchek said. "He honestly put it first in a lot of things. It became a family thing and he put his heart and soul in the game.

"He would watch every single Indians [now Guardians] game, he loved watching college games also. He would even go to Little League games during the summer, just to watch. He loved the sport, he loved to teach his players how to respect the game. I think that was his biggest thing."

At the high school level, Urchek was a coach that players loved to play for, so long as they understood the importance of details.

"We loved the fire he had," Drapp said. "He made it simple and fun. He was very articulate about the little things. 'If you can't play catch after running 10 sprints, how are you going to get anyone out during a game?' he would often ask. He was very fundamentally sound."

Jeff Compan was Urchek's catcher when they were on the same high school team together. They worked together as teachers and on coaching staffs together.

"With Urch, it was always the kids first," Compan said.

Compan said Urchek was a stickler for discipline and details. Players did not always care for it, but over the years, he has seen the values his former coach instill carry on to another generation.

"He demanded things from his team," Compan said. "You had to look appropriate. Your shirt was always tucked in, you ran out a certain way, it was discipline, discipline, discipline.

"It's funny now for me to watch kids who played for us, who now have kids and they demand those same things. It feels good to see some of what we were taught is still being taught today."

Compan said by the time kids graduated, they loved Urchek.

"They may not have loved him every day while they were there, but he was for the kids ... always," Compan said.

If you played for Urchek, it was not just for a few years of high school. Instead, he committed to a lifelong friendship with you.

Drapp had the opportunity to play baseball at Thiel College, then later at Lake Erie College. He's now a teacher at Braden Junior High. Drapp said Urchek was someone who never left his side.

"He helped me with going to college," Drapp said. "Afterwards, I wanted to go on to coach. He was always willing to help me to talk to me about what to do and what not to do. We'd talk weekly, not only was he a good coach on the field, but he was willing to do anything off the field."

Mark McNamara was another former player for Urchek.

McNamara graduated from PV in 2005 and went on to become a teacher and baseball coach. He coached Lebanon High School (near Cincinnati) and more recently Painesville Harvey.

"He would actually follow my players," McNamara said. "One of my players went to Kent State and Steve would reach out to me and say 'Hey let me know if you'd like to go to a Kent State game, we'll go watch so-and-so play.' He was referring to my kid from Lebanon. I used to love that because he just wanted to hang out with me."

The NEOBCA was established in 1998.

Cleveland Villa-Angela Saint Joseph coach Dennis Woods, who is on the executive board in alumni relations, said the committee looks at different intangibles when it comes to considering selections, and longevity is one of the most important aspects.

The ceremony is expected to start around noon in between an afternoon of baseball played between some standout players from the area.

Conneaut coach Bill Lipps will also be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

For those closest to Urchek, it's just a nice way to further preserve the impact he made on others.

"It's a great honor," Sharla Urchek said. "It keeps his memory alive a little more and he would have been so proud to have been honored this way."