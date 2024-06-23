URC win tops 2015 title for Kellock

Glasgow managing director Al Kellock admits the club's "outstanding" URC final win is more special than the Pro12 triumph he played in nine years ago.

Warriors secured their first title since 2015 with a stunning comeback win over favourites the Bulls in Pretoria after trailing 13-0.

"That [2015] was special but this is better," former Scotland second-row Kellock said. "There's so much heart and soul out there. It's all about now and the now was outstanding.

"Everybody back home as well, we've got to remember so many people couldn't be here that have made this season incredibly special. Those boys left everything out there."

At 13-0 down heading towards half-time, few would have given Glasgow much of a chance in front of 50,000 Bulls fans and playing at serious altitude - over 1,000 metres above sea level.

"This was always going to be hard," added Kellock. "In the first half, I was in bits. This is such a good league with quality teams and players, this is an unbelievable achievement.

"Matt Fagerson, for me, kept us in that. That was his best performance in a Glasgow shirt. That's a high standard by his account."