URC: Stormers 21-27 Ospreys - Toby Booth's side seal stunning win in South Africa

United Rugby Championship: Stormers v Ospreys Stormers (7) 21 Tries: du Plessis, Roos, penalty try Cons: Libbok 2 Ospreys (17) 27 Tries: L Morgan 2, Parry, Deaves Cons: Walsh 2 Pens: Walsh

Ospreys gave their United Rugby Championship play-off hopes a major boost with a stunning bonus-point win against Stormers in Cape Town.

Two tries from wing Luke Morgan and another from hooker Sam Parry set up a 17-7 half-time lead with Stormers centre Dan du Plessis also crossing.

Springboks number eight Evan Roos crossed before outstanding flanker Harri Deaves claimed an Ospreys bonus-point try.

The victory lifted Ospreys to seventh.

Stormers stay sixth after a late penalty try gave them a losing bonus point that keeps them ahead of Ospreys in the table on points difference.

This wonderful victory was a first away league win by a Welsh side this season against opposition from outside Wales.

Welsh rugby has desperately needed something to cheer following a troubled season and Ospreys have provided a much-needed lift.

It will rank as one of the finest results in the Ospreys' 20-year history against a Stormers team who have been URC finalists for the past two seasons.

The success was achieved without injured Wales internationals Jac Morgan, Dewi Lake, George North and Alex Cuthbert, while Ospreys captain Justin Tipuric and prop Gareth Thomas were not involved and prop Tom Botha was suspended.

Full-back Max Nagy returned for his first start since ankle surgery in December, while two-time Springbok World Cup-winning prop Frans Malherbe captained Stormers.

The hosts used a series of cross kicks early on but it was Ospreys who utilised a grubber kick tactic effectively when wing Morgan collected a deft effort from fly-half Dan Edwards to score.

Stormers responded with a move started and finished by centre Du Plessis to put the home side ahead.

Ospreys spurned a golden chance when Morgan dropped the ball following a fine break from fellow wing Giles before Edwards was forced off the field and replaced by Jack Walsh.

Number eight and captain Morgan Morris led by example as he set up the platform from an attacking scrum before hooker Parry burrowed his way over for another unconverted try.

Stormers wing Suleiman Hartzenberg was denied a try after being involved in a chase with Giles and the home side threatened to break through before a brilliant covering tackle from Deaves.

This instantly inspired Booth's boys to go on the offensive with Walsh collecting a loose kick and brilliantly setting up Morgan for his second try just before half-time to hand Ospreys a 10-point advantage.

Ospreys were guilty of gift-wrapping the Stormers a second try early in the second half.

Two loose kicks provided the opportunity for the South African side to produce a flowing counter-attack finished by charging number eight Roos.

Ospreys responded with some incisive attacking forays and gained their reward for patience and creativity when Deaves dived over and Walsh converted to restore the 10-point advantage.

Booth brought off outstanding Wales front-row duo Parry and Nicky Smith, although lock Adam Beard had been introduced from the bench.

Stormers threw everything at the defiant Ospreys defence with James Ratti and Huw Sutton leading the heroic resistance.

Walsh kicked a late penalty before Nagy was shown a last-gasp yellow card for a deliberate knock-on that resulted in a penalty try.

Ospreys captain and player of the match Morgan Morris: "Everybody put in a shift. I don't think many teams win here so to come and do that is an incredible achievement.

"The defensive effort is about that mindset about working for each other. Mark Jones (defence coach) has come in and given us a really good defensive boost.

"We love playing for each other and working hard and in every game we fight until the end."

Stormers: Warrick Gelant; Suleiman Hartzenberg, Wandisile Simelane, Dan du Plessis, Ben Loader; Manie Libbok, Stefan Ungerer; Brok Harris, JJ Kotze, Frans Malherbe (capt), Adre Smith, Gary Porter, Nama Xaba, Hacjivah Dayimani, Evan Roos.

Replacements: Scarra Ntubeni, Kwenzo Blose, Sazi Sandi, Ruben van Heerden, Willie Engelbrecht, Marcel Theunissen, Paul de Wet, Damian Willemse.

Ospreys: Max Nagy; Luke Morgan, Keiran Williams, Owen Watkin, Keelan Giles; Dan Edwards, Reuben Morgan-Williams; Nicky Smith, Sam Parry, Rhys Henry, Victor Sekekete, Huw Sutton, James Ratti, Harri Deaves, Morgan Morris (capt).

Replacements: Lewis Lloyd, Garyn Phillips, Ben Warren, Adam Beard, Jeandre Rudolph, Luke Davies, Jack Walsh, Evardi Boshoff.

Sin-bin: Nagy (80)

Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU)

Assistant referees: Cwengile Jadzweni (SARU), Hanru van Rooyen (SARU)

TMO: Chris Busby (IRFU).