URC play-offs: What do Glasgow & Edinburgh need?

With just one more game until the play-offs, the fates of many URC clubs still hang in the balance. So what do Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh need?

The top four - Munster, Bulls, Leinster and Glasgow - have already secured a home tie in the quarter-finals, but the top two also have that advantage in the semis.

Glasgow needed 10 points from the final two games to secure a home semi-final - ie, a top-two finish - but slipped up against the Lions and dropped down to fourth.

Those top two places are still up for grabs, though. Glasgow face bottom club Zebre at home on Friday 31 May, and are expected to win with a bonus point. That would take them into the top two, but perhaps only fleetingly.

Leinster play 10th-place Connacht the same evening, while Bulls face Sharks and Munster host Ulster the following day. Those two latter games will be much tighter, and Glasgow fans will be hoping for Sharks and Ulster wins.

Edinburgh's play-off hopes are up in the air. There are still two places up for grabs, after Stormers and Ulster confirmed their passage last weekend, but five teams in contention.

Sean Everitt's side lead those sides, as they currently seventh sit on 49 points with 11 wins. They face eighth-place Benetton in Italy on Saturday 1 June in what is effectively a play-off decider, with the loser almost certain to miss out.

If Edinburgh lose... well, the Lions face already-qualified Stormers, while the Ospreys travel to Cardiff and, as mentioned above, Connacht play Leinster.

Therefore, Edinburgh are the only one of the play-off chasing teams facing a side below them, perhaps putting them in the driving seat.

Of course, an 1872 Cup quarter-final isn't out of the question either. First will play eighth, second will play seventh, third will play sixth and fourth will play fifth.

Should Glasgow and Edinburgh match up, nothing is stopping a third derby this season.