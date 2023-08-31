Urbana football preview: Hawks look to go higher with new faces in new places

Aug. 30—URBANA — It's easier to count who remains on the Urbana football team and coaching staff rather than who left.

After its best season in more than a decade that culminated in a trip to the Class 4A-3A state semifinals, the Hawks graduated all but six starters, including nearly everyone on offense. Head coach Brad Wilson stepped down, too, leaving a vacancy at a program on the rise once more.

Enter Dean Swink — who was Urbana's defensive line coach last year — as the new boss, along with a spate of versatile yet young players.