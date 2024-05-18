Urbana boys raise the bar even higher in semifinal win over Churchill

BURTONSVILLE — As if the bar wasn't already high enough, the Urbana High boys lacrosse team raised it a few notches more Friday night.

"That might have been the best lacrosse we played all season," coach Gavin Donahue said after the Hawks completely smothered Winston Churchill High 14-3 on Friday night at Paint Branch High School in a Class 4A state semifinal.

That is quite a statement, considering the way the Hawks (19-0) have steamrolled opponents by an average of almost 11 and a half goals this season. In these playoffs alone, Urbana has outscored the opposition 72-5. Only four opponents have played the Hawks to within eight goals this season.

Yet, they found another gear against Churchill (13-4), no slouch in its own right. Coming into the semifinal, the Bulldogs had won eight in a row by comfortable margins.

"In terms of transition, offensively and defensively, just being tenacious all over the field, facing off, it was incredible," Donahue said.

Even prolific scorer TJ Harne, a junior attack, found a way to raise his game to new heights, finishing with a career-high eight goals to go along with a pair of assists.

Harne now has 77 goals and 43 assists this season, far and away the leading scorer in Frederick County.

"That's what he does," senior teammate Jacob Ward said.

For much of the game, Churchill struggled to even possess the ball. The Bulldogs didn't get a quality shot on goal until the second quarter was nearly halfway over. And, even when they did, Urbana sophomore goalie Zach Thayer (10 saves) was up to the task.

"Our [defensive] ride today was outstanding," Harne said. "We probably had four or five goals off the ride. We have been working on being more physical and more aggressive and trying to get the ball back if we turn it over. I think we did a really good job of that tonight."

Now, the Hawks have exactly what they have been wanting and waiting for all season, a date with defending state champion Broadneck, a 21-3 winner over Perry Hall in the other 4A semifinal, next week in a state final at Stevenson University in Owings Mills. The date and time have yet to be determined.

Broadneck has knocked Urbana out in each of the last two seasons in the state semifinals, including a 9-8 overtime victory last season.

The Bruins will be making their third consecutive appearance in a state final, while Urbana will be making its fifth overall, dating to 2006.

The Hawks' other appearances came in 2008 and 2009, and they won the 4A state title with five Division I players on the roster in 2021 at Loyola University.

This Urbana team could be viewed as superior to that team and, perhaps, the best ever from Frederick County by the end of this season, even though it doesn't have quite as much top-end talent as the 2021 champs.

"We are going to play our game [against Broadneck]," Ward said. "And, when we play our game, we [win] like this. We are not worried about them. We are worried about us."

After Harne's 10-point night, Ward finished with two goals and two assists, giving him 46 goals and 19 assists as the team's second-leading scorer.

Junior attack Johnny Crane finished with two goals and one assist, senior midfielder Brady Roberton added two goals, and senior defender Aidan Casey and sophomore midfielder Jayden Sharper added one goal for Urbana.

The Hawks led 10-0 before Churchill got on the board right at the start of the second half

"In my opinion, the two best teams in 4A are going to go at it next week [in the state final], which we are excited about," Donahue said.