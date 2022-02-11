Urban Meyer's steakhouse will drop his name, rebrand months after opening

There's at least one thing in Urban Meyer's life that lasted a shorter amount of time than his stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Urban Chophouse, a steakhouse in Columbus, will be sold and rebranded, according to Ben Koo of Awful Announcing.

The restaurant, which opened in May, is being sold to Shawn Shahnazi, a local restaurant owner. As part of the rebrand, Meyer's name will be taken off the restaurant. Shahnazi will also hire a new chef and rework the menu.

Regarding Urban’s Meyer’s Chophouse, it’s being sold to Shawn Shahnazi.



Signage and menu will change in a few weeks. GM and Executive Chef out.The longue will become a members only club.



Meyer brand and fine dining didn’t mesh, wallpaper of him in Jax especially lol. — Ben Koo (@bkoo) February 11, 2022

The restaurant got decent reviews. It has four stars on Yelp after 69 reviews. It's tough to know how much to trust that figure, as a restaurant with Meyer's name on it is going to draw extreme reviews from guests.

Urban Meyer bar incident occurred at Urban Chophouse

The restaurant was also the site of the video featuring a woman dancing with Meyer. The woman, who was not Meyer's wife, could be seen grinding up against Meyer. Meyer later apologized to the Jaguars and his family for the video, which he called "stupid."

The video, which was released in October, was one of many mishaps Meyer experienced in his 11 months with the Jaguars. Meyer was fired after 13 games in which the Jaguars went 2-11. Meyer's firing came a day after he was accused of kicking Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo.

The Jaguars finished the season 3-14. The team once again holds the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft.