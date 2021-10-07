Urban Meyer's folly delights league & the impact of the Stephon Gilmore trade

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

By now, we've all seen the video of Urban Meyer getting cozy with a woman at his bar in Ohio, the night after his Jacksonville Jaguars suffered a Thursday night loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. It's not great. Even worse, Meyer spent the following days sheepishly apologizing for his behavior, invoking his grandchildren, making comparisons to Trevor Lawrence's bachelor party. Overall, it was not a good look — and the 31 other teams in the NFL absolutely loved it.

Charles Robinson is joined by none other than Yahoo's Dan Wetzel this week to break down why this is such an unforced embarrassment by the football's king of moralizing: Urban Meyer.

Later in the podcast, Charles & Dan react to the Wednesday morning news of the New England Patriots sending former defensive player of the year Stephon Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers, who are clearly going all-in on an already stout defense. They also discuss the Dallas Cowboys parting ways with linebacker Jaylon Smith.

To wrap up the show, the guys preview the Buffalo Bills & Kansas City Chiefs facing off in an AFC championship rematch, a battle between two up-and-coming teams in the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns and if the Arizona Cardinals can pull off their fifth win of the season against the San Francisco 49ers.

Stay up to date with the latest NFL news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsNFL.

Follow Charles @CharlesRobinson

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy by supporting the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the scholarship.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts