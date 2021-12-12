Urban Meyer's bad, bad week ends with another ugly loss, complaints about Jaguars' leaks

Urban Meyer's career as an NFL head coach has basically devolved into the old joke about Russian history: "And then, things got worse."

In a week that started with Meyer already on possibly the hottest seat in the NFL, the Jacksonville Jaguars reacted to a mid-week, off-field embarrassment with another on-field embarrassment, this time a 20-0 shutout loss to the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans might have still been missing their most important weapons in Derrick Henry and A.J. Brown, but it was the Jaguars who looked completely lost on offense.

No. 1 overall draft pick and appointed franchise savior Trevor Lawrence threw four interceptions, upping his total to an NFL-high 14 picks against only nine touchdowns. The team rushed only eight times for 8 yards as Meyer continued to avoid using running back James Robinson. The wide receivers delivered one moment so ugly the franchise's all-time leading receiver called out their coaching on Twitter:

This is bad WR coaching! https://t.co/dfGRtHBzPO — Jimmy Smith (@JimmySmithJags) December 12, 2021

That was probably not the response the Jaguars wanted after an NFL Network report about Meyer's leadership again raised questions about his NFL viability.

Urban Meyer complains about leaks

In this case, Meyer had been reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero to have feuded with veteran wide receiver Marvin Jones — not a player known for being outspoken — and belittled his assistant coaches in a meeting, calling them losers and making them defend their resumes, a curious move when you are the person who put them on your staff.

The whole thing has painted a picture of a coach in over his head, and Meyer's postgame handshake with Mike Vrabel, a former assistant on his staff at Ohio State, further indicated he isn't having the best time:

Mike Vrabel was on Urban Meyer's coaching staff at Ohio State pic.twitter.com/E5v0xfiQWd — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) December 12, 2021

The fun continued when Meyer discussed the last week with reporters. Per The MMQB's Albert Breer, Meyer bitterly complained about leaks in his organization and promised to fire anyone found to be a reporter's source. He also denied calling his assistants losers and said Jones didn't leave the Jaguars' practice field in frustration.

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer on fixing what's wrong: "What's the answer? Starting leaking some information or nonsense? That's garbage. ... If there is a source, then that source is unemployed. I mean, within seconds." — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 12, 2021

A recurring complaint against Meyer in Pelissero's report was the coach shifting blame to players and coaches for the Jaguars' struggles, and that didn't change Sunday:

A reporter tells #Jaguars HC Urban Meyer that his offensive line is not playing up to how much they’re getting paid.



Meyer: "Yeah."pic.twitter.com/c3ZGsoPQqe — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 12, 2021

The good news for Jaguars fans is that their team is at least in line for a top-three draft pick following this loss. We'll see if Meyer is the one who decides how to use it.