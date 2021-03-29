Whenever a successful college head coach takes an NFL job, questions are raised about whether that coach will be like Nick Saban, who decided after two years as head coach of the Dolphins that he was better off back in college, and left for Alabama. But when that question is posed to new Jaguars coach Urban Meyer, he says he knows the answer.

“Zero chance at that happening,” Meyer told Peter King in Football Morning in America.

Meyer said he doesn’t know why it didn’t work for Saban in Miami, but Meyer says he is ready to commit fully to the NFL. Meyer also says that he realizes he’s not going to win as much as he did in college, where he had two undefeated seasons and six one-loss seasons.

“What Coach Saban went through, I don’t know,” Meyer said. “That’s Coach Saban’s business. I’m not quite sure. At some point, I might talk to him about it . . . he’s a friend of mine and I got great respect for him. It is different. It’s completely different. My mind is set. There’s gonna be some losses . . . That’s gonna be miserable. I hate losing. We all do. But the reality is that you’re gonna lose. Hopefully you win more than you lose. But that’s something that’s gonna be new to me. I have to get my mind right and I’m working on that.”

Saban lasted two years in the NFL and went 15-17. Meyer is confident he’s going to last longer than that, and win more than that — even if he knows he’s going to lose plenty of games, too.

Urban Meyer: “Zero chance” I go back to college like Nick Saban originally appeared on Pro Football Talk