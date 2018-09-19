Urban Meyer warned NFL scout about Aaron Hernandez

The rift between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick is far from the only Patriots storyline discussed in Ian O'Connor's upcoming book, "Belichick: The Making of the Greatest Football Coach of All Time."

The book also claims Urban Meyer warned at least one NFL scout about former tight end Aaron Hernandez, who Meyer coached at Florida.

According to O'Connor, Meyer told an NFL team before the 2010 draft, "look, this guy's a hell of a football player, but he f-ing lies to beat the system and teaches all our other guys to beat the system With the marijuana stuff, we've never caught this guy, but we know he's doing it. … Don't f-ing touch that guy."

When Bill Belichick, Meyer's friend, took a chance on Hernandez with a fourth-round selection, one NFL official was taken aback.

"I never understood that," the official said according to O'Connor.

In 2015, Hernandez was found guilty of first-degree murder. He was sentenced to life in prison before committing suicide in 2017.

NBC SPORTS BOSTON SCHEDULE