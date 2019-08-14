College Podcast: Urban Meyer to SC, Texas is Back, & Other 2019 Storylines We Love

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast

Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Podcasts • Spotify

Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel, and Pat Forde are BACK. In this episode, the guys dive into can’t-miss storylines heading into 2019. It’s not if, but when will USC send Clay Helton packing. Will Urban Meyer be his replacement? (9:58)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Pete then asks Pat and Dan if they would take Clemson & Alabama or the field for the national championship. (23:45)

They then turn to the Big 10 and preview the new-look Wolverines and Buckeyes. (28:02)

Is Texas finally…back? Or will OU repeat in the Big 12? (38:16)

The guys wrap the show smothered and covered by heading to the SEC and debating if Gus Malzahn has the hottest seat in the nation. (42:31)

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) celebrates his touchdown carry in the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game against Georgia in New Orleans, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts



