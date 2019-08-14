College Podcast: Urban Meyer to SC, Texas is Back, & Other 2019 Storylines We Love
Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel, and Pat Forde are BACK. In this episode, the guys dive into can’t-miss storylines heading into 2019. It’s not if, but when will USC send Clay Helton packing. Will Urban Meyer be his replacement? (9:58)
Pete then asks Pat and Dan if they would take Clemson & Alabama or the field for the national championship. (23:45)
They then turn to the Big 10 and preview the new-look Wolverines and Buckeyes. (28:02)
Is Texas finally…back? Or will OU repeat in the Big 12? (38:16)
The guys wrap the show smothered and covered by heading to the SEC and debating if Gus Malzahn has the hottest seat in the nation. (42:31)
