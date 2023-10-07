Urban Meyer thinks OSU will see 'the best Maryland team I have seen in the past decade'

Urban Meyer sees potential in the Maryland team that will take on Ohio State Saturday afternoon.,

"I think they are the fourth best team," the former Ohio State coach said of Maryland compared to the rest of the Big Ten. "This is the best Maryland team I have seen in the past decade. They have always had top three, top four skill in the Big Ten Conference. They have one of the best quarterbacks not in the conference, in the country."

While admitting Maryland has its struggles on the offensive and defensive lines, Meyer made it known why he still thinks the Buckeyes will beat the Terrapins Saturday afternoon.

Maryland, he said, is winless against 31 ranked opponents. And in games inside Ohio Stadium, the Terrapins have a -44 point differential.

"This is a heck of a Maryland team," Meyer said. "But they don't do well in this stadium."

So how does the former Ohio State coach think Saturday will go for Maryland? He does not think the Terrapins will get their first win against the Buckeyes.

"Ohio State is 8-0," Meyer said. "And I think it's going to be 9-0."

Ohio State kicks off against Maryland at noon Saturday on FOX.

