Urban Meyer suspension draws fire from those who think he got off light

On Wednesday, Ohio State announced that it was suspending head football coach Urban Meyer for three games after an independent investigation into what he knew about the alleged serial abuse committed by former assistant coach Zach Smith against his ex-wife Courtney.

The news comes weeks after the Brett McMurphy report that intimated that Meyer was aware of the abuse while Smith worked for him. The report contradicted a statement Meyer made at Big Ten media day the week prior disavowing knowledge of alleged abuse perpetrated by Smith in 2015.

After many expected Urban Meyer to lose his job over the recent scandal surrounding Ohio State, many were left unimpressed with his three-game suspension. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Urban Meyer: Not as ‘accurate as I should have been’

“I did a poor job at media day,” Meyer said on Wednesday. “I was not being as completely accurate as I should have been at media day and afterward. But there was no intent to mislead.”

The McMurphy report led many to believe that Meyer deserved to be fired. When the news dropped that he would instead serve a suspension for less than a quarter of a single season, the reactions came in hot.






While the internet roasted the suspension, Smith and his lawyer felt compelled to chime in.



Meanwhile, some pointed to the Ohio State situation as a symptom of a larger problem with college sports.


Other’s pointed to the fallout from the tattoo scandal of the Jim Tressel era as a sign of hypocrisy.



CBS’ Dennis Dodd stopped just short of calling the ordeal a coverup.


Yahoo’s Dan Wetzel questioned the priorities of those involved.



Bleacher Report’s Matt Hayes concurred.


Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, an OSU alum, chose to withhold judgment.


In the end, this SpongeBob Squarepants bit succinctly summed up the frustrations of people fed up with the scandal-ridden culture of college sports.


