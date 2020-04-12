Urban Meyer still believes in Dwayne Haskins but thinks Redskins have to help him, too

Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins started just one year at Ohio State, but ex-Buckeye head coach Urban Meyer has consistently raved about his former passer since Haskins left the program for the NFL.

This past summer, Meyer called Haskins the "most accurate passer I've ever had" and said the then-rookie was going to "be great." In December, Meyer doubled down on his love for Haskins, calling him "the best quarterback to ever play at Ohio State."

Even after an up-and-down rookie season for the former Buckeyes QB, Meyer still believes Haskins has the potential to be an excellent NFL quarterback. But he also thinks the Redskins have to help out their second-year passer, too.

"If they surround him with excellent players, he will be a great quarterback," Meyer said on FS1's Speak For Yourself. "If they don't, he won't."

At Ohio State, Haskins was surrounded by a plethora of weapons, and he turned in one of the best single seasons by any quarterback in college football history.

Haskins completed 70.0 percent of his passes, which was best in the Big Ten that season. He shattered the Big Ten record for most passing yards in a season, throwing for 4,831 yards, more than 1,000 yards more than the previous record holder. Additionally, Haskins broke Drew Brees' Big Ten record for most passing touchdowns in a single-season, as Haskins tossed 50 in 2018, compared to Brees' 39.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE REDSKINS TALK PODCAST

During Haskins' rookie with the Redskins, Washington simply lacked weapons, with Terry McLaurin being the exception. McLaurin, Haskins' college teammate and Washington's third-round pick from a season ago, turned in a stellar rookie campaign. His 919 receiving yards finished just eight short of the franchise's rookie receiving yards record.

Story continues

But outside of McLaurin, Haskins did not have much to work with. The Redskins had two other rookie wideouts, Kelvin Harmon and Steven Sims, show promise towards the end of the year, but Washington entered the offseason in dire need of upgrades at both wide receiver and tight end.

Washington attempted to add a franchise-altering weapon during free agency, bidding heavily on four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper. But the 25-year-old decided to take less money and return to Dallas, citing the chance to contend for a Super Bowl there.

The Redskins have signed three primary pass-catchers in free agency: wide receiver Cody Latimer and tight ends Logan Thomas and Richard Rodgers. None of those guys have proven to be difference-makers in the pros. New Redskins head coach Ron Rivera is confident in the two tight ends the team added, but that certainly doesn't mean it will translate into productivity.

The 2020 NFL Draft is less than two weeks away, and the wide receiver class is loaded. Many NFL Draft experts have compared it to the 2014 class, a group that has produced five Pro Bowl wideouts and a handful of other solid pass-catchers. Washington doesn't have a second-round pick, but they could potentially land a wide receiver in the third round that can come into Redskins Park and provide an immediate impact.

Washington made a big investment in Haskins a season ago when they used the 15th overall pick on him in the 2019 Draft. Now, Meyer believes it's time for the team to invest in pieces around him, in order for the 22-year-old quarterback to reach his true potential.

Stay connected to the Capitals and Wizards with the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS

Urban Meyer still believes in Dwayne Haskins but thinks Redskins have to help him, too originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington