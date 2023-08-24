Urban Meyer says Texas is “loaded” ahead of 2023

Former championship winning head coach Urban Meyer was recently discussing the Texas roster ahead of the 2023 season and had very high praise for the team.

The buzz around the Longhorns has been growing and growing as the season approaches, with Texas being favored in all but one game and expected to win the Big 12. The hype has gone from Texas fans praising their own team, to analysts and experts hopping on the hype train as well.

The latest to do so was former Florida and Ohio State head coach, Urban Meyer. When talking to Tim May of Lettermen Row, Meyer raved about how deep this Texas team was.

“They are loaded. There’s a five-star athlete at every position on offense.”

Meyer is correct, as this Longhorns team is the deepest squad we have seen since 2009 headlined by five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers. Joining Ewers is one of the best receiver corps in the country, a stacked running back room with four and five-stars littered throughout, and an offensive line that is one of the best units in college football.

Texas will be putting their new loaded offense on display come Sept. 2. As for Meyer, he is one of the analysts for Fox Sports and can be seen previewing games each Saturday.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire