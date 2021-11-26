Urban Meyer says CB Shaquill Griffin has been ruled out vs. Falcons

WATCH LIVE: Head Coach Urban Meyer meets with the media before the Week 12 matchup vs. Falcons. https://t.co/kxBMf7NhBF — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) November 26, 2021

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be revealing their final injury report Friday afternoon, and when it’s released, Urban Meyer expects starting cornerback Shaquill Griffin (concussion) to be ruled OUT for the team’s game against Atlanta.

However, there was some good news aside from Griffin’s situation in terms of injuries as Meyer added that he expects to have starting running back James Robinson (knee/heel) and cornerback Tyson Campbell (shoulder) on the field Sunday.

“James Robinson should be good to go,” Meyer said Friday morning. “Shaq Griffin will not play. [Tyson Campbell] is good to go.”

Griffin sustained a concussion in the first half of Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers. The Jags didn’t reveal what play he sustained the concussion on, but it could’ve been on a tackle that he wasn’t able to complete on receiver Brandon Aiyuk that ended up being a 30-plus yard reception.

With Griffin expected to miss the game, the Jags have options to replace him. Tre Herndon, who was inactive last week against the 49ers can play on the outside, or the Jags could replace Griffin with the player who filled in for him Sunday in Nevin Lawson.

Griffin currently has 35 total tackles to his name this season and five pass breakups throughout the Jags’ first 10 games. He was the team’s biggest addition of the free agency period and is viewed as their top cornerback, but the Falcons’ passing offense is 21st, so the Jags may be able to hold their own without him this week.