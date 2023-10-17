Urban Meyer: Rutgers football’s weekend win has bowl implications

Urban Meyer thinks that Saturday’s win has some important implications for Rutgers football and their rebuilding project under head coach Greg Schiano. It puts Rutgers in a strong position to end a bowl-less streak that is nearly a decade long.

Meyer, a former college head coach with significant Power Five experience (Utah, Florida and Ohio State) as well as an NFL head coach (Jacksonville Jaguars) has been a believer in the direction of Rutgers under Schiano. Saturday’s win certainly validated Meyer’s belief in Rutgers.

Meyer is now an analyst for FoxSports and the Big Ten Network.

Down by 18 points at the beginning of the fourth quarter, Rutgers rattled off three straight touchdowns for an impressive and defining win. It is the most significant win of the Greg Schiano 2.0 era, hands down.

And one that Meyer points out is big for the team’s postseason ambitions.

“What a huge win for Greg Schiano and Rutgers – 21 unanswered points against Michigan State, Beating them 27-24. One victory away from bowl eligibility,” Meyer said.

Rutgers is 5-2 (2-2 Big Ten) on the season with a game at Indiana on Saturday.

Week 7️⃣ B1G takeaways: ▶️ Battle of unbeatens coming in Columbus

▶️ Iowa D shines again

▶️ Rutgers rallies all the way back Get @CoachUrbanMeyer’s full thoughts. 👇 pic.twitter.com/PcNN1srP6r — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 16, 2023

A win would make Rutgers bowl eligible outright for the first time since 2014. It would also ensure the Scarlet Knights their first non-losing since…you guessed it…2014.

In that season, the first for Rutgers in the Big Ten, the program finished 8-5 and beat North Carolina in the Quick Lane Bowl.

