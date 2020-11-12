Urban Meyer reveals he had COVID-19, will be back on Fox this weekend

Fox’s Saturday college football pregame show, Big Noon Kickoff, looked different last week with its usual crew off the air and replaced by members of Fox’s NFL Sunday team.

While Fox said that the Big Noon Kickoff crew — which includes Urban Meyer, Matt Leinart, Reggie Bush, Brady Quinn and Rob Stone — would miss the show “in accordance with CDC guidance and Los Angeles County Department of Public Health safety guidelines,” the New York Post reported that the crew was following COVID-19 protocols.

FOX Sports statement on Big Noon Kickoff: pic.twitter.com/UvHgKoZkDo — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) November 5, 2020

On Wednesday, we learned that Meyer, the national championship-winning coach at Ohio State and Florida, tested positive for COVID-19. Meyer divulged the information in an interview with WBNS in Columbus.

Meyer said that both he and his daughter have had the virus.

“I’ve just recently gotten over it,” Meyer said. “I was relatively symptom-free. I tested positive and that’s why we didn’t do the Big Noon Kickoff last week.”

Meyer said that none of his partners at Fox tested positive and that the show will be back on the air in its usual format on Saturday. The show usually spans two hours from 10 a.m. to noon ET, but was condensed last week to just one hour with Charissa Thompson, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long and Emmanuel Acho filling in.

Meyer and another former OSU coach, Jim Tressel, have appeared on a series of Ohio Department of Health commercials urging citizens to continue taking COVID-19 seriously. In his interview with WBNS, Meyer said the virus is “the real deal.”

“Jim Tressel is one of my dear friends and we were asked to do that and of course we support the great state of Ohio and anything we can do to help with the safety of the citizens,” Meyer said.

