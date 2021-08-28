Urban Meyer reunites with former Ohio State receiver Devin Smith

On the same day the Jaguars flipped a former sixth-rounder for a sixth-rounder that can become a fifth-rounder with whom coach Urban Meyer had no prior connection, Meyer’s team decided to take a shot on a failed second-rounder whom Meyer knows very well.

The Jaguars have announced that receiver Devin Smith has been signed to the roster.

Smith, a second-round pick of the Jets back in 2015, has played in only 18 regular-season games. He has 15 catches for 248 yards and two touchdowns. He last played in 2019, for the Cowboys.

More importantly, Smith played for Ohio State from 2012 through 2014, when Meyer was the head coach there.

The Jaguars also have signed offensive lineman Jermaine Elueunor, a fifth-round pick of the Ravens who has 39 career appearances. Last year, he appeared in 12 games with the Patriots.

Both will have their work cut out for them, if they hope to stick around when the roster cuts to 53 on Tuesday. Still, by simply walking through the door and joining the 80-man roster, Smith has already made it farther than Meyer’s other college football reunion project from 2021.

