Kevin Porter Jr. recorded a career-high 50 points, along with five rebounds and 11 assists for the Rockets as they defeated the Bucks, 143-136. Christian Wood added 31 points and nine rebounds for the Rockets in the victory, while Jrue Holiday tallied 29 points (18 in the 4th quarter), four rebounds and 10 assists for the Bucks in the losing effort. The Rockets improve to 16-47 on the season, while the Bucks fall to 38-24.