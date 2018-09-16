Urban Meyer Reinstated at Ohio State Following Buckeyes' 40-28 Win vs. TCU

Urban Meyer's three-game suspension is over. Ohio State's head coach is set to rejoin the program when the Buckeyes return from their 40-28 win over TCU at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Buckeyes (3-0) went unscathed in Meyer's absence, outscoring opponents by a score of 169-62.

Ohio State suspended Meyer on Aug. 22 after its investigation into his handling of former assistant coach Zach Smith, who was arrested on domestic violence charges that were later dropped in 2009 and investigated for domestic violence allegations in 2015. The university determined that Meyer failed to uphold its standards when addressing questions about Smith’s dismissal at Big Ten Media Days in July.

Meyer was suspended through Sept. 2, as well as for the first three games of the season without pay. Offensive coordinator Ryan Day served as interim coach during Meyer's suspension.

While Meyer was able to return to practice on Sept. 3, he could not coach the Buckeyes during games. On Saturday mornings, a 24-hour period began during which Meyer could not be with the team.

Ohio State hosts Tulane in Meyer's return on Sept. 22. The Buckeyes begin Big Ten play one week later, traveling to Happy Valley for a battle with Penn State.