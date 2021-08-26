Urban Meyer provides injury update on Cam Robinson, Marvin Jones, and others

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a lot of work to do before their Week 1 regular season game against the Houston Texans, but before that happens they need to get healthier. The team trotted starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence onto the field Monday against the New Orleans Saints with three members from the starting offensive line sidelined, and it ended up being a rough night for him.

Jags coach Urban Meyer provided and update on two of the three starters from the group, stating that Cam Robinson should be back at left tackle this week, while Andrew Norwell is unlikely to play until the Week 1 opener.

“[Andrew] Norwell is expected to come back,”Meyer said. “He’ll for sure be back for Game 1. I don’t think we’ll play him this week. Cam [Robinson] was out. I think he’ll be ready for this week. I think I’ll know more tomorrow.”

Robinson sustained an ankle injury prior to Monday’s game and rookie Walker Little started in his place. With it being his first career NFL start (against the Saints at that), there were a lot of teaching lessons for Little. Still, it provided him with valuable time on the field, which is good because he’s a starter of the future for the Jags.

Additionally, receiver Marvin Jones Jr. got dinged up against the Saints as well and Meyer came out to say he sustained an AC sprain after going down hard for a catch in the first half. As a result, he’ll be questionable for Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, but will definitely be able to play against the Texans.

“He [has an] AC sprain, so he’s questionable for this week,” Meyer said. “That was just when he dove for that ball.”

Jones has been Lawrence’s favorite target with DJ Chark Jr. out. That said, the veteran’s situation could leave Lawrence without his top two options against the Cowboys Sunday (though he’d still have Laviska Shenault). With the current receivers group already struggling to get separation, that may cause some issues in the passing game and could lead to options like Phillip Dorsett, Laquon Treadwell, and Jalen Camp having to step up.