Urban Meyer predicts Alabama to make College Football Playoff because of QB Jalen Milroe

Urban Meyer may not bet on sports, but his money would be on Alabama football and quarterback Jalen Milroe if he did.

Meyer predicted the Crimson Tide would make the College Football Playoff despite being slotted at the No. 8 spot in the latest CFP rankings.

"If I’m a betting person I’m saying Alabama’s in the final four,” Meyer said. "That Milroe, he might be the best athlete in college football. Obviously you’ve got Marvin Harrison Jr. but that’s Percy Harvin, that’s Braxton Miller, that’s Reggie Bush. I actually watch them when I don’t have to, because I really enjoy watching that quarterback.

"“They’ve only lost four games in November/December in the last decade,” he said. “So that’s an excellent stat. Don’t ever challenge their roster, because they have great players and they’ll figure it out. And they did figure it out, because I was really concerned early in the year. They looked about as un-Alabama as I’ve ever seen. Against South Florida, it was terrible. Then you watch them now.”

The Crimson Tide got off to a slow start to kick off the college football season, dropping a rivalry game to Texas in Week 2 followed by an uninspiring 17-3 win to South Florida in Week 3.

Since the South Florida game, coach Nick Saban and Alabama have turned around the season, winning seven straight games, including impressive victories against Ole Miss, Tennessee, and LSU.

Meyer recognized the growth and poise that Milroe has shown during the season, but Alabama's fate may not rest in the hands of Milroe.

The Crimson Tide must win out, including the SEC Championship Game against No. 1 Georgia on Dec. 2, and hope that teams ahead of Alabama in the College Football Playoff rankings, such as No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Florida State, or No. 5 Washington, drop a game in the final stretch of the college football season.

