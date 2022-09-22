Urban Meyer praises Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano’s rebuild: ‘What he has done has been phenomenal’

Ahead of what is a measuring stick game for Rutgers football, the Scarlet Knight’s head coach received some pretty heady praise from Urban Meyer this week. One of the most successful college coaches of his generation, Meyer said he is impressed by the job being done by Schiano at Rutgers.

It has been a solid start to the season for Rutgers (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) ahead of Saturday night’s game against Iowa (2-1, 0-0 Big Ten). The game under the lights at SHI Stadium (7:00 P.M. ET, FS1) should have an electric atmosphere as Rutgers looks to end what is a 19-game home losing streak in the conference.

For Meyer, who won three national championships (two with Florida and one with Ohio State) and won the Big Ten on three occasions with Ohio State, it has been a noteworthy start to the season for Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights are chasing bowl eligibility for the first time since 2014.

In talking with the Big Ten Network about Rutgers hosting Iowa, Meyer was joined by former NFL and college head coach Dave Wannstedt. Meyer praised the job done by Schiano while acknowledging that the Scarlet Knights still have some catching up to do within the Big Ten.

“I’m watching, obviously, I’m biased because I respect – we both respect Greg Schiano and what he’s done. Take the ball [96] yards in that drive against Boston College. To go to Temple and beat Temple. Obviously, they’re still building that roster,” Meyer said on the Big Ten Network. “What he has done has been phenomenal. I just think Iowa has a personnel advantage right now. I think it is close but Iowa – that’s going to be a tall task for Rutgers.”

Rutgers is off to a 3-0 start for a second straight season. They come into Saturday’s game with the best-run defense in the Big Ten.

Iowa, after a rocky start to the season, has shown signs of a return to their normal strength. On Saturday night, in a game delayed multiple times due to inclement weather, the Hawkeyes beat Nevada 27-0.

