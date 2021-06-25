Urban Meyer on Tim Tebow making Jaguars final roster: 'He's one of 90'

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer understands Tim Tebow has a tough road ahead of him if he wants to make the team's final 53-man roster. Meyer was asked about that possibility Thursday, and responded by saying he views Tebow as "one of 90" right now.

In other words, Tebow is guaranteed nothing as he attempts the transition to tight end. Meyer didn't outright say there was no chance Tebow would make the 53-man roster, but dropped some hints that it would be hard.

.@MackenzieSalmon speaks with Urban Meyer about Tim Tebow and his chances of making the 53-man roster. pic.twitter.com/XPfxrITtW2 — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) June 24, 2021

Meyer's full answer read:

"The last thing you just said, the tough part, is 53. That's new to me. That's the reality of the NFL, is that you have 90 players. To me, he's one of the 90. He's a guy that's, what's the difference between him and the other 40 guys trying to make the team? To me, it's all the same. This is their livelihood, this is a job, this is a way to make a living. And reality is that a good percentage of your roster is going to get cut or transitioned out of here. Which, to me, that's completely new. In college, you've got your 85-95 guys and you fit them in and you put the puzzle together. It's much different here."

That's a realistic way to view the situation. When Tebow signed, it was assumed he would get a long leash considering he was coached by Meyer in college. While that may have helped Tebow get a second chance in the NFL, it doesn't appear his relationship is worth more than that.

Tim Tebow has work to do if he wants to make the Jaguars final roster. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Urban Meyer trying to succeed in NFL after successful college career

Story continues

It's in Meyer's best interest to make the best moves for the Jaguars, not the sentimental ones. Tebow was always going to be a long shot to make the Jaguars. He hasn't played football professionally since 2012, is playing a new position and is already 33. He would really have to turn heads in camp and preseason to make the 53-man roster.

It's still possible that happens. Tebow — who Meyer said has done a "decent" job thus far — could have things click in the coming weeks, show a ton of promise in the preseason and claw his way onto the roster. But in a scenario where Tebow doesn't wow the coaches, Meyer won't have reservations about cutting Tebow loose.

If Tebow makes the Jaguars, Oddsmakers at BetMGM think he has a chance at being the Comeback Player of the Year. Tebow is listed at +4000 for the award. New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is listed at +5000.

More from Yahoo Sports: