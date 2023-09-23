Urban Meyer: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame an 'elimination' game for College Football Playoff

Urban Meyer doesn't believe Saturday's primetime matchup between Ohio State and Notre Dame is just any game. To the former Ohio State coach, it will decide a College Football Playoff spot.

"I think there is a showdown. It is an elimination Saturday in South Bend, Indiana," Meyer said on "Big Noon Kickoff" Saturday. "You know why Mark (Ingram)? Because you look at the back end of those schedules, both of them got really tough schedules at the end of the season. This will expose weaknesses. The loser of the game in South Bend, I don't think they make the playoff. And I think you can mark it in: the winner, they are going to the playoffs this year."

Former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn disagreed with Meyer, pointing to each of the coaches national championships with Florida in 2006 and 2008, and with Ohio State in 2014 and saying each including a regular-season loss.

Former Ohio State coach and current Fox television analyst Urban Meyer enters Ohio Stadium prior to the Buckeyes' game against Michigan Nov. 26, 2022.

According to BetMGM, Ohio State is a 3.5-point favorite against Notre Dame with the over/under set at 55.5 points.

Ohio State has not lost to Notre Dame since 1936, and won its last meeting in South Bend 29-16 in 1996.

Ohio State will kick off against Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night on NBC.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Urban Meyer sees OSU vs Notre Dame as CFP 'elimination' game