Urban Meyer, Ohio State open as home underdogs to Michigan

After beating Maryland 52-51 in overtime, Ohio State is an underdog at home against rival Michigan. (Photo by Tony Quinn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Urban Meyer has never lost to Michigan while the head coach at Ohio State. He holds a perfect 6-0 record.

He’s also never opened as an underdog to the Wolverines when the game is at home — or to any team when playing at Ohio Stadium for that matter.

Yet No. 10 Ohio State opened up as a 4-point underdog on Sunday for their rivalry matchup against No. 4 Michigan next week — which is shaping up to be bigger than the previous six that Meyer has coached.

This is Urban Meyer's 7th year at Ohio State and this is first time he is a home underdog in Columbus. Michigan opens up as a 4 point road favorite. — Phil Steele (@philsteele042) November 19, 2018





Based on how the season has gone in recent weeks, it’s easy to see why Michigan snagged the early edge.

The Wolverines have climbed to No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings, and have lost to only No. 3 Notre Dame. They’ve won by double figures in all but one of their wins, and have looked unstoppable in recent weeks.

The Buckeyes, on the other hand, struggled to sneak past Maryland last weekend, escaping with a 52-51 overtime win. They were also blown out 49-20 by Purdue four weeks ago.

Yet with this being a rivalry game — and with a spot in the Big Ten Championship game on the line — anything is possible come Saturday.

Now, a lot of factors will determine how the game plays out. And, it’s still a full week away. But by the sounds of it, we should be in for an entertaining matchup at Ohio Stadium on Saturday.

Remember, Vegas always knows.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Redskins QB Alex Smith suffers gruesome leg injury

• Browns deny report they want to interview Condoleezza Rice for head coaching job

• Updated college football bowl picture: Who could wind up where?

• Report: Le’Veon Bell seeking $17 million a year

