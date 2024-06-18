Urban Meyer: Ohio State has 'one of the most talented rosters in the last decade, maybe ever'

Ohio State has not played a snap of the 2024 college football season. The Buckeyes have not even begun fall camp to prepare for their Aug. 31 season opener against Akron.

Yet former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer has extremely high praise for the team set to take the field this fall.

"As of now, this is one of the most talented rosters in the last decade, maybe ever," Meyer told WBNS 10TV. "That's a big statement. They got to play, but you look at the quality of athlete at every position, I've never seen anything like it."

"This is one of the most talented rosters in the last decade, maybe ever."



Urban Meyer with quite the statement about this years Buckeye team. He says he's never seen anything like the talent in the Woody.



Jim Tressel agrees, he says there is greatness everywhere you look. pic.twitter.com/2S8u6WQfKU — Adam King (@AdamKing10TV) June 18, 2024

Former Ohio State coach Jim Tressel echoed Meyer by saying "I don't know if I've ever seen that many great players in that building all at once."

Ohio State has its share of talent returning for the 2024 season in players such as defensive ends Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau, offensive guard Donovan Jackson, cornerback Denzel Burke and running back TreVeyon Henderson.

More on Urban Meyer: Ex-Ohio State president Michael Drake says he didn't want Urban Meyer fired

Along with securing four five-star players in the 2024 recruiting class in wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Mylan Graham, defensive lineman Eddrick Houston and quarterback Air Noland, Ohio State also brought in players such as safety Caleb Downs, running back Quinshon Judkins, and quarterbacks Will Howard and Julian Sayin through the transfer portal.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Ohio State is at least a "pick'em" favorite in each of the six games listed ahead of the 2024 season. There is no favorite in the Buckeyes' Oct. 12 road meeting against Oregon.

Ohio State will open its season at Ohio Stadium against Akron. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Aug. 31 on CBS.

2024 Ohio State football schedule

Ohio State vs. Akron; Aug. 31, 3:30 p.m., Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, CBS

Ohio State vs. Western Michigan; Sept. 7, 7:30 p.m., Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, Big Ten Network

Ohio State vs. Marshall; Sept. 21, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Ohio State at Michigan State; Sept. 28, Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, Michigan

Ohio State vs. Iowa; Oct. 5, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Ohio State at Oregon; Oct. 12, Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Oregon

Ohio State vs. Nebraska; Oct. 26, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Ohio State at Penn State; Nov. 2, Beaver Stadium, State College, Pennsylvania

Ohio State vs. Purdue; Nov. 9, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Ohio State at Northwestern; Nov. 16, Wrigley Field, Chicago, Illinois

Ohio State vs. Indiana; Nov. 23, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Ohio State vs. Michigan; Nov. 30, 12 p.m., Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, FOX

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Urban Meyer feels Ohio State 2024 roster has unprecedented talent