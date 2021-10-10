Urban Meyer’s nightmare week continues with a shaky start against the Tennessee Titans

Week 5 of the NFL season began with new Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer under fire for creating an off-the-field situation with his behavior after a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, and then exacerbating it with how he handled the situation with his team.

If the early events of Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans are any indication, his week is not about to improve.

With the seat under Meyer red-hot as ownership is looking for improvement and results, the Jaguars began Sunday’s game with the offense putting the football on the turf, and the Titans immediately capitalizing:

Facing a 3rd and 10 on their opening possession, the Jaguars put the football in Trevor Lawrence’s hands. The rookie QB drops to throw before checking down to recently-acquired tight end Dan Arnold, who leaks downfield after helping in pass protection. After securing the catch Arnold has the football punched out, and Titans rookie defender Elijah Molden returned it for a touchdown.

Meyer’s mental state might have improved when, on the ensuing possession, running back James Robinson took over. First it was this big 58-yard run:

James Robinson breaks loose for 58 yards! #DUUUVAL 📺: #TENvsJAX on CBS

Capped off with this short touchdown:

The problem? Kicker Matthew Wright missed the extra point, and the Jaguars still trail. Much to Meyer’s dismay.