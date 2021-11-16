Urban Meyer: A lot of encouraging things, we’re not far off

The Jaguars dug themselves a big hole against the Colts on Sunday and they weren’t able to climb all the way out of it, but head coach Urban Meyer’s review of the game didn’t focus solely on what went wrong in Indianapolis.

Meyer called the team “a bunch of street fighters”for coming back after falling behind 17-0 in the first quarter of the game. They cut the lead to 20-9 before halftime and drew within three points on a James Robinson touchdown early in the fourth quarter before ultimately losing 23-17 after quarterback Trevor Lawrence lost a fumble in the final minute.

After allowing 205 yards in the first half, the Jags only gave up 90 after halftime and Lawrence went 13-of-21 for 126 yards in the second half. That’s part of why Meyer sees “a lot of positivity” in the outing and why he thinks more complete performances are coming soon.

“We’re not far off. I refuse to believe we’re far off. . . . There were a lot of encouraging things. Most importantly, the team is growing,” Meyer said, via the team’s website.

Week 11 brings a home game against the 49ers and another chance for the team to show the kind of growth that will take them from competitive losers to consistent winners.

