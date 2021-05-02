After Tim Tebow’s career as a football quarterback ended, he tried baseball. Now that his baseball career has ended, he may be trying football again, as a tight end.

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer, the man for whom Tebow played at Florida, addressed on Saturday the news that Tebow had a recent workout with the team.

“Tim and I’ve talked about, when he was a quarterback in the NFL that was a big topic,” Meyer told reporters regarding the possibility that Tebow would play tight end. “I was so busy, I didn’t give him the time. ‘What do you think? What do you think?’ and I didn’t know, I was too busy to even think it through. I know playing a position in the National Football League without — that’s a long shot, this is years ago. How did it happen this time? We had a conversation. He worked out with our tight ends coach, I stopped by, did not stay for the whole workout. Then our focus went to the NFL draft. We’re going to revisit here in the near future. That’s how that all happened.”

Meyer was asked how concerned he is about the tight end position for the Jaguars, who drafted only one tight end, Ohio State’s Luke Farrell in round five.

“Concerned,” Meyer said. “There’s some great quality, quantity wasn’t there in the draft this year, and that’s a concern right now. That’s a concern right now. . . . We just didn’t hit that today.”

They could hit it with Tebow.

“I have one job and that is to win games with the Jacksonville Jaguars. If Tim Tebow or Travis Etienne can help us win, then that’s my job to get them ready to go play,” Meyer said regarding the possibility of signing Tebow. “That decision is certainly not made yet.”

One way or the other, the decision may be made soon. One way or the other, a quarterback who steadfastly refused to play tight end may be playing tight end for the one coach who steadfastly insisted he could be a good quarterback.

Urban Meyer: We’ll revisit Tim Tebow as a tight end in the near future originally appeared on Pro Football Talk