Urban Meyer likes tweet linking him to USC job

Did Urban Meyer give folks a clue that he’s thinking about getting back into coaching?

USC upset No. 10 Utah 30-23 on Friday night and ruined the Utes’ undefeated season. The win pushed USC to 3-1 after a Week 3 loss to BYU and seemingly calmed discussion about the job status of coach Clay Helton.

But then the Twitter fingers of the retired coach somehow got involved.

USA Today columnist Dan Wolken tweeted a joke about Helton’s next job late Friday night after the win. A reply arrived to the tweet Saturday morning from a seemingly anonymous account theorizing what the ex-Florida and Ohio State coach thought while watching the game.

That’s a big win for Clay Helton’s next job — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) September 21, 2019

And Urban Meyer is thinking now I will have a quarterback to work with — Carl Balch (@Hitman206) September 21, 2019

And guess what? Meyer liked that reply.

Does Urban Meyer liking this tweet mean anything? (Yahoo Sports screenshot)

The tweet was, presumably, about USC backup quarterback Matt Fink, who entered the game after Kedon Slovis suffered an apparent concussion early in the first quarter. Fink, who began the season as the team’s third-string QB, was 21-of-30 passing for 351 yards and three scores and an interception.

Was Meyer’s liking of the tweet simply a case of fumbling Twitter fingers? Maybe. It’s possible that he — or whoever has access to his account — accidentally liked the tweet while scrolling. We’ve done that a time or two.

Or maybe Meyer actually does have legitimate interest in the job. After all, his account was looking through the replies of a tweet about Helton’s next job opportunity. And this is sports in the year 2019. Social media activity sometimes actually means something.

Or maybe Meyer or whoever has his Twitter keys is trolling everyone, knowing that his name has been linked to any opening USC could have at the end of the season. As a studio analyst at Fox, a network that televises Pac-12 games, Meyer’s certainly heard all the noise.

If it’s a troll, it’s a good one. And let’s be real, the trolling and accidental like possibilities feel like the most likely explanations for that tweet appearing in Meyer’s likes. Many USC fans, however, are going to be hoping it’s the other explanation.

