Urban Meyer leaned into Russell Wilson for advice on hire of Darrell Bevell

Few know Darrell Bevell as well as Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson.

Bevell, who arrived in Seattle a year before Wilson was taken No. 75 overall in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft, was Wilson’s offensive coordinator for six seasons in Seattle. He is most remembered by Seahawks fans for calling for a slant on the 1-yard line which was intercepted by the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 49.

After the team went 9-7 and failed to make the playoffs in 2017, Bevell was dismissed by the Seahawks. Following a hiatus from the NFL, he was hired by the Detroit Lions in 2019 as offensive coordinator, and then interim head coach last season.

Now Bevell is getting a shot to work alongside Urban Meyer in Jacksonville, thanks in large part to Russell Wilson.

James Palmer of NFL Network reported Wilson “had a huge impact on Urban Meyer’s decision to hire,” Darrell Bevell, who took over the reins as Jacksonville offensive coordinator this season. Wilson reportedly told Meyer “about Bevell’s ability to get him ready to perform at a high level very quickly his rookie season.”

A lengthy conversation with Russell Wilson had a huge impact on Urban Meyer's decision to hire Darrel Bevell as his OC after Wilson told Meyer about Bevell's ability to get him ready to perform at a high level very quickly his rookie season.

With Trevor Lawrence expected to be selected by the Jaguars No. 1 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, Wilson wanted to make sure Meyer knew he could trust in Bevell to develop Lawrence into one of the very best quarterbacks in the NFL.

In his rookie season, Wilson won the starting QB gig in Seattle over Matt Flynn and 2011 starter Tarvaris Jackson. The Wisconsin product threw for 3,118 yards, 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 64.1 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 489 yards and four scores.

The Seahawks star is now the NFL’s winningest quarterback in a player’s first nine seasons.

Bevell helped pave the future for Wilson’s success in Seattle, and now Wilson is returning the favor.