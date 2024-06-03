Urban Meyer, James Laurinaitis named College Football Hall of Fame 2025 class nominees

Former Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer has his first chance to make the College Football Hall of Fame.

The National Football Federation and College Football Hall of Fame announced 77 players and nine coaches nominated for the 2025 Hall of Fame class.

Nov 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer watches from the sideline during the second half of the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium. Ohio State lost to the Michigan Wolverines 30-24.

Former Ohio State linebacker and current OSU linebackers coach James Laurinaitis is a nominee as a player.

"It's an enormous honor to just be on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot considering more than 5.7 million people have played college football and only 1,093 players have been inducted," NFF President and CEO Steve Hatchell said in a statement. "The Hall's requirement of being a First-Team All-American creates a much smaller pool of about 1,500 individuals who are even eligible. Being in today's elite group means an individual is truly among the greatest to have ever played the game, and we look forward to announcing the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class early next year."

Meyer finished his coaching career with the third-highest winning percentage in FBS history at 85.4%. He led Florida to two national championships before leading Ohio State to the first College Football Playoff national title in 2014.

Meyer, who coached at Ohio State from 2012-18 along with stints at Bowling Green, Utah and Florida, is nominated as a coach along with Nick Saban and Tommy Tuberville.

Laurinaitis was a three-time first-team All American and two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year at Ohio State. He won the 2007 Butkus Awatd and the 2006 Bronko-Nagurski Trophy.

Nov 18, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes assistant James Laurinaitis walks into Ohio Stadium prior to the NCAA football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Membership voting for the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame class runs through July 1.

Votes will be submitted to the Honors Court which will deliberate and set the class. The Honors Court is chaired by Ohio State two-time Heisman Trophy running back Archie Griffin.

The 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be announced in early 2025 with the official induction ceremony coming at the 67th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Dec. 9, 2025.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Urban Meyer, James Laurinaitis: College Football Hall of Fame 2025 class nominees