Urban Meyer on Jaguars’ turnaround: They got a lot of different players in free agency

Urban Meyer isn’t ready to concede that coaching is the reason the Jaguars improved so much in 2022.

Meyer, who had a disastrous tenure in Jacksonville in 2021, said on the All Things Covered podcast that he thinks the Jaguars’ roster added a lot of players he didn’t get to coach, and those players were crucial to the Jaguars’ improvement from 2-11 before Meyer was fired in 2021 to 9-8 and winning a playoff game in 2022.

“They have a lot of different players from when I was there,” Meyer said. “They did a really good job in free agency this year.”

Meyer also said that Trevor Lawrence has the look of a future Hall of Famer, and that the opportunity to coach Lawrence as the primary reason he took the Jaguars job in the first place. But from Meyer’s tone in his interview, he seems not to think that a major reason for the Jaguars’ turnaround is that Doug Pederson did a much better coaching job than Meyer did. The rest of us can see that, even if Meyer can’t.

