Breaking News:

No. 15 Oral Roberts shocks No. 2 Ohio State in OT to shake up NCAA tourney

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Urban Meyer is not a fan of this free agency thing: 'That was awful'

Jack Baer
·Writer
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

After three decades of coaching in college football, Urban Meyer has moved to the NFL ranks. He's not a fan of at least one aspect of his new job.

The new Jacksonville Jaguars head coach gave reporters a review of his first foray into NFL free agency on Friday. It's safe to say he disliked the whole process, specifically the legal tampering period in which most deals are struck.

From ESPN:

"Yeah, that was awful," Meyer said Friday morning. "I don't agree with it, but no one asked my opinion. I guess in the old days you could bring them in and meet them, have dinner with them, you find out the football intellect, find out their character. The thing you don't [do], I found out, is call someone who has skin in the game because they're going to not quite — I don't see honest as a very appropriate [word]. So we did a deep dive. Every guy that we signed, we did. ...

"To answer your question, that was awful, and I don't believe it should be that way. Not when you're making organizational decisions. I'm not sure how that rule came about, but to me that's not good business."

It's worth noting that this was another unusual year for NFL free agency, as teams are still unable to do the usual in-person meetings with interested players, making the change even more jarring for Meyer in his first year as an NFL head coach.

Meyer missing the world of college recruiting isn't a surprise, though. The former Ohio State and Florida coach was among the best recruiters in modern college football history, and losing that advantage in the more equitable free agency can't be a good feeling. There is also something to be said about the personal connection of recruiting, though it's a bit rich to hear a coach with Meyer's past complain about not being able to gauge character.

Jaguars' free agents include some familiar faces

Meyer's Jaguars have been an active team in the five days since the NFL's legal tampering period opened. Among the team's notable deals are cornerback Shaquill Griffin (three years $44.5 million), safety Rayshawn Jenkins (three years, $35 million) and wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (two years, $14.5 million).

One free agent signing Meyer should be familiar with is running back Carlos Hyde, who played under the coach at Ohio State and agreed with the Jaguars on a two-year, $6 million deal. ESPN also notes that five more of the Jaguars' 11 free agents so far have played under Meyer's assistant coaches.

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • Raiders counting on Nagkoue to spark struggling pass rush

    Building a fearsome pass rush has been coach Jon Gruden’s white whale ever since trading away star edge rusher Khalil Mack just before his first season back as coach of the Raiders in 2018. The Raiders have had the fewest sacks and quarterback pressures in the NFL over the past three seasons as draft picks and a few free agent signings have been unable to fill the vast void left by Mack. Gruden and the Raiders hope they have finally addressed that weakness this offseason as bolstering the defensive line has been a high priority at the start of the new league year.

  • Co-founders of San Francisco biotech startup uBiome charged with fraud

    U.S. prosecutors on Thursday charged the co-founders of uBiome Inc, a San Francisco biotechnology startup, with defrauding investors about its ability to expand clinical tests to monitor gut health and obtain reimbursements from insurers. Zachary Apte and Jessica Richman were accused of raising more than $76 million in two fundraising rounds while misleading investors about uBiome's revenue growth and reimbursement rates, the medical community's lack of acceptance for its tests, and their reliance on a "captive" group of doctors for testing. Apte, 36, and Richman, 46, each face more than 40 criminal counts including healthcare, securities and wire fraud, with maximum penalties totaling several hundred years in prison, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

  • Sony's PlayStation buys fighting-game tournament Evolution Championship Series

    Sony's PlayStation division has bought the Evolution Championship Series (Evo), the long-running fighting game tournament that hosts contests between the world’s best players of video games such as "Street Fighter," "Mortal Kombat," and "Tekken."The big picture: Video game giants such as Sony and Microsoft usually buy companies that make games. But Sony's acquisition of Evo, made jointly with a new group called RTS, is the rare purchase of an event — and a notable move for Sony into competitive gaming.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Catch up quick: The grassroots Evo events have been running since the late '90s, most recently in Las Vegas in front of thousands of attendees.The bigger audience is online, where nearly 300,000 people tuned into the Evo 2019 finals featuring Nintendo's "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate."This year's event will be online-only, across two weekends in August, and feature at least four major fighting games.Of note: "Smash Bros." may not be there.Nintendo and Sony are arch-rivals. While Evo will still be open to non-PlayStation games, Nintendo wouldn’t confirm involvement, telling Axios it will "assess" the event.Worth seeing: Take a look at the most famous finish in fighting-game history, 2004's "Evo Moment 37."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against Deshaun Watson are in stark contrast to his NFL image

    Multiple lawsuits from massage therapists alleging sexual misconduct by Texans' Deshaun Watson are a stark contrast to the image he has cultivated.

  • Breaking down every new Jets free agent contract and their remaining salary cap space

    The Jets entered free agency with about $69 million in room under the $182.5 million salary cap. They were expected to be big spenders and, to some extent, they definitely were.

  • Heavily armed Texas man arrested near vice presidential residence, D.C. police say

    The Secret Service detained a man outside the official vice presidential residence at the U.S. Naval Observatory on Wednesday and District of Columbia police arrested him on a weapons charge, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police said. Vice President Kamala Harris has not yet moved into the residence due to ongoing renovations. The Secret Service had been tipped off by an intelligence bulletin from Texas. The man they detained, identified as Paul Murray of San Antonio, is being held on charges of carrying a dangerous weapon, a rifle, unregistered ammunition, and a device that feeds 30-round clips of ammunition to the rifle. New: Texas man arrested outside VP Kamala Harris' official residence at the US Naval Observatory Wednesday was in possession of an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, 113 rounds of unregistered ammunition, and five 30 round magazines, according to DC police report. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) March 18, 2021 Nobody was injured. More stories from theweek.comBeware the lonely, angry menIs Rand Paul a real doctor?The lies women internalize about the police

  • Brazil's Rio de Janeiro closes beaches as pandemic worsens

    The beaches of Brazilian city Rio de Janeiro will be closed this weekend, according to a municipal decree enacted on Friday, as the local government seeks to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even with a rising number of infections and deaths in Brazil's second-largest city, residents have flocked to the breaches, especially on sunny weekends. Rio de Janeiro's hospitals reached 95% capacity on Thursday, as patients' admissions to intensive care units soared over the past few days.

  • Browns continue defensive makeover, add LB Walker from Colts

    Takk McKinley showed up at the Browns' headquarters in a suit to sign his new, one-year contract. Cleveland's defense looks spiffier, too. General manager Andrew Berry continued his offseason overhaul of the Browns' defense on Friday by signing free agent linebacker Anthony Walker to a one-year, $3.5 million contract.

  • Rob Gronkowski returns to Buccaneers on 1-year, $10 million deal

    Rob Gronkowski will continue to add to his Hall of Fame numbers.

  • Rublev joins Zverev in slamming ATP's revised ranking system

    Zverev, ranked seventh, said it was "absurd" he remained behind Roger Federer under the system having won two titles and finishing runner-up at a Grand Slam and a Masters 1000, given that the Swiss was out injured for over a year. Rublev has won 16 of his 18 matches in 2021 and extended his winning streak at ATP 500-level tournaments to 21 on Tuesday after defeating Finnish qualifier Emil Ruusuvuori 6-4 6-4 in his Dubai opener.

  • Which players are the hottest targets at the NBA trade deadline?

    We already know LaMarcus Aldridge won't finish the season in San Antonio. Here are other players likely to move at the NBA trade deadline.

  • Knicks star Julius Randle has to be held back by teammates after ref blows game-deciding call

    You will be shocked to hear Scott Foster was involved.

  • Reports: JuJu Smith-Schuster turns down better offers from Chiefs, Ravens to return to Steelers

    Smith-Schuster will apparently have to wait to sign a long-term deal.

  • A.J. Green signing by Cardinals rated one of worst free agent moves so far

    Touchdown Wire's Doug Farrar and Mark Schofield do not like the move the Arizona Cardinals made to sign veteran WR A.J. Green.

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: Latest 1st-round projections loaded with surprises

    The latest 2021 NFL mock draft from CBS Sports' Emory Hunt is loaded with big surprises throughout the first round

  • NFL free agency winners and losers: Bears had Russell Wilson dreams and an Andy Dalton reality

    The Bears' plight is a reminder: It's hard to find a quarterback.

  • Eagles GM willing to trade everything for Texans QB Deshaun Watson?

    Eagles general manager Howie Roseman would reportedly trade everything to land Texans star QB Deshaun Watson.

  • Khabib Nurmagomedov bids farewell in retirement: ‘I hope you will accept my decision’

    Now former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov shares some thoughts after convincing Dana White his retirement is official.

  • Power ranking the Bruins' top assets entering 2021 NHL trade deadline

    Let's take a look at the Bruins' top trade assets as the 2021 NHL trade deadline nears.

  • Patriots announce 10 signings; Bill Belichick gives first thoughts on new players

    The New England Patriots have been busy making moves in NFL free agency this week, and on Friday afternoon they officially announced 10 of their signings.