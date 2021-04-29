Urban Meyer, Jaguars work out former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow

Carmudi

Located in the center of the Persian Gulf, the country of Saudi Arabia thrives on luxury like its neighboring states, making the Bugatti marque synonymous with the Middle East. Bugatti enthusiasts in the region will now get to enjoy the limited-edition Bugatti Chiron Sport "Les Legendes du Ciel." The Chiron Sport "Les Legendes du Ciel" was presented to a select group of VIPs at the first Chiron Pur Sport drive event in Saudi Arabia. The exclusive edition model pays homage to legendary French pilots, which are integral to Bugatti’s history. The hyper sports car was revealed in the most exclusive fashion, in private viewings in Jeddah and the capital city of Riyadh. Le Mans winner and Bugatti official test pilot, Andy Wallace, also graced the Chiron Pur Sport event to explain and show to customers what the Chiron is capable of. The coastal roads of Jeddah ,and the horizons around the city of Riyadh, the open landscapes of Saudi Arabia, also allowed the Chiron to show its strengths. Bugatti said this hyper car offers maximum agility, handling, and driving performance, which are all maximized by the enviable skills and experience of Wallace. The Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport is regarded as one of the fastest cars in the world. Its eight-liter engine packs four turbochargers, and 16 cylinders in a 'W' formation that help it churn out a whopping 1,500hp and 1,600Nm of torque. As a result, the 0 to 200kph dash is done in just 5.5 seconds. Big power figures don't come cheap. Are you sitting down? The Chiron Pur Sport costs roughly $3,600,000, or about P175,000,000. Bugatti Automobiles Regional Director for Middle East and Asia, Kostas Psarris, said: “We know that the Middle East region thrives on luxury, and so it is important for potential customers to have access to the latest Bugatti models...the ‘Les Legendes du Ciel’ edition of the Chiron Sport...pays homage to Bugatti and true enthusiasts of our history will enjoy the connection this hyper sports car represents. “At the same time, we were able to give our very select group of customers the unique and exclusive experience of driving the Chiron Pur Sport with our legendary world-record breaker pilot Andy Wallace for the first time on Saudi roads. Our customers loved it and we look forward to offering more opportunities like this again in the future,” Psarris concluded. Photos from Bugatti Also read: The Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport has been driven (virtually) over 2.4-M times Bugatti: A Supercar Maker with Superlative Achievements