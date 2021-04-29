Urban Meyer, Jaguars work out former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow

Breaking News:

Those Florida Gator connections run deep.

In a Sunshine State shocker, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars have worked out former Gator Heisman winner Tim Tebow.

You remember, Tim Tebow, a first-round pick of the Denver Broncos, whose football career went South quickly.

When last involved with a team sport, Tebow spent years in the New York Mets’ organization … as a minor league outfielder.

The irony of working out with the Jaguars is there were many suggestions Tebow would have been better off moving to an H-back or tight end when he left college.

He didn’t and his NFL career went nowhere … until now.

He last played in the NFL in 2012 when a member of the New York Jets.

