Urban Meyer: Jaguars don’t have a four-year plan, we have a one-year plan

Despite taking over some bad teams, Urban Meyer never had a losing record in four stops over 17 seasons as a college head coach. Meyer has no plans to lose this year as head coach of the Jaguars, either.

Meyer took over the worst team in the NFL, but he says he wants to win in 2021, not slowly build his team up. And he says that’s why he hasn’t yet named No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence the starting quarterback, because Lawrence has to prove he’s ready to win this year, not simply that he’s the team’s quarterback of the future.

“No, oh no,” Meyer told Judy Battista of NFL Media. “If he’s not the quarterback we think we can win with — we haven’t made that decision. It’s not a four-year plan. It’s not fair to these players. It’s a one-year plan.”

Meyer says Lawrence will be judged on whether he can win.

“What makes Tom Brady the greatest quarterback of all time is he find ways to win,” Meyer said. “Whether he’s a Buccaneer or with the New England Patriots, he finds a way to win. I’ve had quarterbacks like that — they win. I don’t know if we’re going to tell in a year. He throws a nice ball, that makes him one of about 60 to 70 quarterbacks. Does he win games?”

