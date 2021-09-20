Urban Meyer issues plea for patience after Jaguars' 0-2 start
The Jacksonville Jaguars are 0-2, and it hasn't exactly been an encouraging 0-2.
The team has been outscored 60-34 and outgained 847-584. Trevor Lawrence, the generational quarterback prospect whom the Jaguars have bet their entire future on, has thrown 42-of-84 for 450 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions. Head coach Urban Meyer is somehow under investigation by the NFLPA for telling the truth.
The Jaguars have looked like a bad football team, as many expected. So far, the fans haven't turned up.
With that context, Meyer opted to release this statement:
A message for #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/fmB3RGRexX
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 20, 2021
That could be read as your basic "calm down, we've got this" message, but the 2021 Jaguars don't exactly have a prime Aaron Rodgers or a collegiate Tim Tebow. The Jaguars have a roster that went 1-15 last year, a rookie quarterback and a head coach in his first season in the NFL at any level.
So you can imagine quite a few people took Meyer's statement as less encouraging than he intended:
Buddy, it's Week 2. https://t.co/r1XQ5mNm61
— Adam Kramer (@KegsnEggs) September 20, 2021
my “hang in there, we’re going to get better” tweet sure is prompting a lot of questions already answered by my tweet https://t.co/0paeDIpGCv
— Erik Malinowski (@erikmal) September 20, 2021
The Broncos beat the Jags so badly they basically issued an apology. https://t.co/sosI2Rj7Jv
— Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) September 20, 2021
On the plus side for the Jaguars, Meyer has at least promised he definitely won't take that plum USC job that just opened up.