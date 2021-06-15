Urban Meyer isn’t getting questions about Tim Tebow

A potential distraction can’t become a distraction if no one is actually distracted by it.

In two straight press conferences, Jaguars coach Urban Meyer hasn’t been asked a single question about quarterback-turned-tight-end Tim Tebow. Not one.

We’ve studied the transcripts. We’ve confirmed that Tebow questions weren’t omitted. Meyer simply wasn’t asked about Tebow.

The thinking is that Tebow is a bigger story nationally than locally, and that the local interest in Tebow has calmed down considerably in recent weeks. He’s blending in, as one source familiar with the dynamics characterized it.

The closest anyone came to asking about Tebow on Monday happened when Meyer was asked for his assessment of the tight end room.

“Well, I think I mentioned earlier that [James] O’Shaughnessy and [Ben] Ellefson have been — they’re two of the most improved really on the team,” Meyer said in response. “When you watch last year’s film compared to this year, what I saw early in Phase Two, was very much improved. We’re still not where we need to be at that room right now, but we’re getting closer.”

That’s it. Nothing about the newest member of the tight end room. It surely won’t stay that way, especially not when training camp starts.

