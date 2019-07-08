Urban Meyer is now the co-host of a podcast about leadership

Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer is getting into the world of podcasting. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer is adding another venture to his life away from coaching.

Meyer announced Sunday night that he will co-host a podcast alongside his friend Tim Kight, who frequently spoke to the Buckeyes about leadership. Meyer said on Twitter that the “Focus 3 Podcast,” named for Kight’s company, will feature discussions on “how to build elite leadership, culture and behavior in teams and organizations.”

Kight started the podcast a few years ago, but the first episode featuring Meyer will be available on Wednesday.

I’m excited to announce that I’ll be joining my good friend @TimothyKight as co-host of the Focus 3 Podcast. We’ll discuss how to build elite leadership, culture and behavior in teams and organizations.



Our first episode will launch this Wednesday 7/10. pic.twitter.com/GkI6001KRr — Urban Meyer (@OSUCoachMeyer) July 8, 2019

Meyer announced his retirement — for the second time — in December and wrapped up his seventh season with the Buckeyes with a Rose Bowl victory over Washington. Meyer, who deals with the effects of an arachnoid cyst on his brain, attributed the decision to health. Meyer left his job as the head coach at Florida after the 2010 season but stayed around the game in 2011 as an analyst for ESPN. In November of that year, Meyer was announced as the head coach at Ohio State.

In Meyer’s time at Ohio State, the Buckeyes went 83-9, won three Big Ten titles and the 2014 national championship. Ohio State won the Big Ten in 2018 even after Meyer served a three-game suspension for his handling of the domestic violence allegations against former OSU assistant Zach Smith.

Since announcing his retirement, Meyer has taken up a few new opportunities. Meyer holds an associate athletic director title at Ohio State and is slated to teach a course at the university. He also accepted a role as an analyst for Fox Sports. Fox will air a new hour-long morning pregame show opposite the final hour of ESPN’s popular “College GameDay.” The Fox show will feature Meyer, ex-USC running back Reggie Bush, ex-USC quarterback Matt Leinart and ex-Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn.

