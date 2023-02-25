Urban Meyer has an interesting pick for a statue at Ohio Stadium

Ohio State has an illustrious history as one of the blue bloods of college football. The Buckeyes have six Heisman trophy winners as well as numerous All-Americans and NFL draft picks. So if a statue were to be erected of a former player at Ohio Stadium, who would you pick? The only two-time Heisman winner, Archie Griffin? The first great Buckeye, Chic Harley? Well, how about Cardale Jones?

Former Ohio State and national championship head coach Urban Meyer believes Jones is the answer. Of course, Jones gave Buckeye fans one of the most memorable runs in OSU football history after the third-string QB was elevated to starter heading into a must-win Big Ten Championship game. The rest, as they say, is history.

Meyer was a guest on the “All Things Covered Podcast” and was asked about the topic.

“To me, they ought to build a statue of Cardale Jones,” Meyer said. “Beat Wisconsin 59-0, beat Alabama and then goes on to beat Oregon. And that’s one of the greatest runs of certainly Ohio State history.”

Cardale Jones gotta be the most random National Champion winning QB of the last 15 years 😂 pic.twitter.com/nH4CahOqSp — CFBLIVE247 (@CFBLive247_) February 11, 2023

While Jones was the quarterback on record, it was Ezekiel Elliott and a stout defense that carried Ohio State to the 2015 title. However, what Jones did was beyond impressive. To come in the middle of the Michigan game after J.T. Barrett went out with injury and then lead the team to three improbable victories… well, that’s the stuff of legends.

Whether he deserves a statue or not, especially before some other Buckeye royalty is sure to be a hot topic of debate.

More!

Ohio State makes top 5 for 2024 in-state running back Yahoo! Sports has five Ohio State players projected to be selected in NFL draft’s first round Ohio State adds Illinois WR Nolan Baudo as a preferred walk-on Former NFL receiver has high praise for Jaxon Smith-Njigba Phil Steele predicts preseason AP college football top 10. Where is Ohio State?

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire