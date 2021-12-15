Urban Meyer implosion & best soon-to-be available NFL coaching jobs

Things continue to not look great for Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer. His team is 2-11, his press conferences have and increasingly frosty, yet defeated attitude and the man can't even muster a proper hand-shake for opposing head coaches. The drumbeat grows ever stronger that, despite the financial implications for owner Shahid Kahn, Urban may be a one-and-done NFL head coach.

To weigh in on the state of Urban, Charles Robinson welcomes none other than College Football Enquirer hosts Dan Wetzel & Pat Forde. Later, they discuss a number potentially soon-to-be open head coaching jobs and which the Las Vegas Raiders, Chicago Bears, New York Giants or Minnesota Vikings would be most appealing to an incoming HC.

Later, they chat a bit about the incoming rookie class of 2022, a pair of QBs to look at in the class of 2023 and if Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is the long lost third Bosa brother.

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

Stay up to date with the latest NFL news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsNFL.

Follow Charles @CharlesRobinson

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy by supporting the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the scholarship.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts