Urban Meyer coached Joe Burrow for three years at Ohio State before Burrow transferred to LSU. Meyer has high praise for Burrow, who’s expected to be the first overall pick in the draft in two weeks. But Meyer has even higher praise for Dwayne Haskins, who was Washington’s first-round pick last year after beating out Burrow for the starting job at Ohio State.

Meyer told NFL Media that Haskins was the clear choice to be the starter at Ohio State in 2018, when Burrow transferred out.

“Dwayne Haskins is probably the best quarterback ever to play at Ohio State,” Meyer said.

Still, Meyer thinks highly of Burrow, saying that he did a good job of catching up and improving despite not being at Haskins’ level when the two were both in Columbus.

“Joe was a little behind. You know why? Joe was also Mr. Ohio in basketball and they had a great team in the state championships, and he’s just one of those all-purpose tough guy leaders,” Meyer said. “Joe Burrow is a no brainer. Absolute no brainer. Can he throw as accurately as Dwayne? He’s improved, but he wasn’t that way. But his leadership skills, his toughness, competitive — you talk about a competitive maniac, that’s who Joe Burrow is.”

Meyer sounds high on Burrow. But he sounds even higher on Haskins.

Urban Meyer has high praise for Joe Burrow, but higher for Dwayne Haskins originally appeared on Pro Football Talk