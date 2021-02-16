Jaguars coach Urban Meyer says he reached out to Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence upon learning that Lawrence needs surgery on his non-throwing shoulder, and the two of them discussed the timing of the Pro Day-style workout Lawrence did last week, prior to his surgery.

Meyer said on NFL Network that he didn’t think Lawrence should wait to have his surgery after Clemson’s March 11 Pro Day, because then he might not be fully healed in time for training camp. Meyer also pointed out that Lawrence didn’t need to throw for scouts at all, but Lawrence said he wanted to.

“We did a Zoom call with him, and I asked him – there are three choices you have. No. 1, you can wait until March 11 Pro Day – but now you are getting near August [for a recovery time],” Meyer said, via the Florida Times-Union. ‘That’s getting late because it’s a five-month recovery. It’s a six-month injury. The second thing, you can not throw. He’s probably a good enough player, but he said, ‘I’m not doing that.’ Third thing, I said why don’t you just grab the ball and go throw for a little bit? I’d like to send our coordinator and passing-game coordinator to watch. They’ve never seen him. I’ve seen him, so he said, ‘Let’s go.’ ”

Meyer hasn’t come right out and said the Jaguars will draft Lawrence with the first overall pick, but there’s little doubt that’s their plan. The other 31 head coaches would have no need to strategize with Lawrence about his offseason schedule.

Urban Meyer helped Trevor Lawrence plan timing of his Pro Day and surgery originally appeared on Pro Football Talk