Urban Meyer heads to NFL as college coaching carousel spins

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast

Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Podcasts • Spotify

Legendary college coach Urban Meyer is heading to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence and $100 million in cap space. Why the Jaguars and will his system work at the next level?

Auburn pillaged South Carolina’s staff, Steve Sarkisian is taking Bama coaches to Texas, and Tennessee…well let’s just say they are doing Tennessee things. Pat, Pete and Dan have the latest from the college coaching carousel circuit as well.

Dan wraps the pod by sharing an anxiety-ridden tale from the New York Times this week that he can sympathize with…

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts