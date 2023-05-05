Urban Meyer: “It’s hard to say Texas doesn’t have the best roster in college football right now”

Don’t hold your breath, but the preseason hype surrounding Texas football continues to build.

Roughly three months away from kicking off the 2023 college football season, the hype actually has some weight to it this year. Steve Sarkisian has brought in two top-five recruiting classes and developed his players under the same coaching staff.

The Longhorns also return 10 of 11 starters on offense. The depth and returning production is enough to warrant hype as favorites to win the Big 12 Conference, but some believe Texas could compete at a higher level this year.

Former college football coach Urban Meyer recently joined the On3 YouTube Channel and discussed several high profile quarterback competitions currently taking place across the country.

Texas wasn’t mentioned to Meyer, but he took it upon himself to express his confidence in the roster that Sarkisian has built and compared it to the likes of Georgia and Ohio State.

But I think Georgia and Ohio State are in very good positioning. I think Texas, you didn’t mention them, but, you know, don’t sleep on Texas this year. Man for man, roster against roster, it’s hard to say Texas doesn’t have the best roster in college football right now. Yeah, now they gotta play. It’s been a while since Texas has been good or elite, but their quarterback, I watched him live against Alabama before he got hurt, and they could have won that game. And we all know when he was at Ohio State. So, I think Georgia, Ohio State and Texas are in pretty good shape, yeah. – Urban Meyer

As our colleague Joey Hickey stated, “The Texas head coach has the culture, talent acquisition and track record of development to inspire confidence in the program. Now, all that’s left is to win games. He’ll look to check that final box in 2023.”

Stay tuned.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire