Urban Meyer hands Chris Jericho laptop during All Elite Westling show

All Elite Wrestling is run by the Khan family, which also owns the Jacksonville Jaguars.

So, what better way to blend businesses than to have Urban Meyer play a role in Sunday’s AEW Pay-Per-View event.

Chris Jericho is beating opponent Maxwell Jacob Freidman senselessly when the match somehow lands in the office of the new Jaguars coach.

First, Jericho catches a couple of football that he throws at Friedman.

Then, Meyer becomes involved in the festivities. He gently handles the laptop to “Le Champion” Jericho, who proceeds to introduce Friedman to said laptop multiple times.

Now, this is tremendous:

No word on whether Meyer plans to offer 50-year-old Jericho a contract to try out at quarterback given the arm he displayed.

Of course, Meyer has found a home for 33-year-old Tim Tebow on the Jaguars’ roster, so anything is possible.