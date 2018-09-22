Urban Meyer greeted with applause as he walks into Ohio Stadium

Urban Meyer got hefty applause entering Ohio Stadium. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon, File)

Urban Meyer is officially back at Ohio Stadium as Ohio State’s coach.

Meyer’s suspension ended Sunday but Saturday’s game against Tulane will be the first game he’s coached all season. Unsurprisingly, he was greeted warmly by Ohio State fans as he walked into Ohio Stadium.

Head Coach Urban Meyer, following a three-game suspension, is welcomed back by fans in his first appearance at Ohio Stadium pic.twitter.com/B4eyUB0hZy — Wyatt Crosher (@wcrosher) September 22, 2018





Here’s what it was like when Meyer got to the field.

Not everyone was happy with Meyer, however. This person decided Saturday was a good time to head to the stadium and try to get some attention.

Street preacher in the shadow of the Horseshoe: “I warn you, you cannot hide. Your sin will find you out. Ask Urban Meyer. It took a year, but his sin, it found him out.” pic.twitter.com/3sBx0sWPj4 — Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) September 22, 2018





Ohio State was coached by offensive coordinator Ryan Day while Meyer was gone. Day returns to his role as offensive coordinator against Tulane. Ohio State is a five-touchdown favorite.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

