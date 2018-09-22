Urban Meyer greeted with applause as he walks into Ohio Stadium

Urban Meyer got hefty applause entering Ohio Stadium. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon, File)
Urban Meyer is officially back at Ohio Stadium as Ohio State’s coach.

Meyer’s suspension ended Sunday but Saturday’s game against Tulane will be the first game he’s coached all season. Unsurprisingly, he was greeted warmly by Ohio State fans as he walked into Ohio Stadium.


Here’s what it was like when Meyer got to the field.

Not everyone was happy with Meyer, however. This person decided Saturday was a good time to head to the stadium and try to get some attention.


Ohio State was coached by offensive coordinator Ryan Day while Meyer was gone. Day returns to his role as offensive coordinator against Tulane. Ohio State is a five-touchdown favorite.

